Longleat’s Land of Light

Running from 3 December* to 10 January 2021, Land of Light features thousands of spectacular light sources, illuminating 17 themed areas across the Wiltshire estate.

Specially created for Longleat, the event’s mix of technology, art and interactive installations will provide a magical festive experience for visitors of all ages.

See sensational projections light up the iconic Longleat House, dancing fountains and animated light displays across the ornate grounds and gardens, Half Mile Lake and The Longhouse.

Wander through motion-detected splashes of playful colour and sound and step inside the giant four-metre tall geometric portal with its immersive and vibrant pattern of choreographed lights.

Longleat’s famous Sun Maze and Love Labyrinth will be embellished with LED lighting, mirror balls and atmospheric haze, with trees and topiary hedges decked out in their own illuminated displays, bringing a wintery shimmer to the historic gardens.

The Adventure Castle will be creaking at the parapets with the sights and sounds of the medieval. Listen to knights jousting and watch steam billowing from the blacksmith’s forge.

Venture into the 70-metre long sensory tunnel before heading inside The Longhouse for a 360° infinity experience, featuring fully mirrored walls and hundreds of diffracted laser beams in a floor-to-ceiling optical and aural experience.

Longleat’s Santa Train will be back to whisk guests away to Father Christmas’ magical woodland grotto.

This year, there’s also a brand new storytelling experience on offer. Enter Santa’s cosy den to hear a whimsical story told by the man himself; of course, he will also have special gifts for all the children on the nice list.

During the day, guests can enjoy all of Longleat’s animal and adventure attractions, including the Safari Park, Koala Creek, Jungle Kingdom, Jungle Cruise and the iconic Longleat Hedge Maze.

Entry to the Land of Lights will be via pre-bookable time slots and visitors will have full access to park attractions during the day and Land of Light as dusk falls.

· Admission to the Land of Light event is by pre-booked online ticket only at www.longleat.co.uk/. Full Day Ticket including entrance to all open attractions during the day and Land of Light in the evening from £36.50 for adults and £27.35 for children (3-15). Land of Light Tickets only from £27.95 for adults and £20.95 for children (3-15). Due to COVID-19 and for the safety of Longleat’s guests and Team Members, the Land of Light will have a much-reduced capacity and bookings are on a first come, first served basis.

*Subject to government restrictions

FAST FACTS

· There are 17 zones along the 2km route.

· This includes a 110m LED wall which includes 5,000 individual LED balls, a water projection mapping on the lake, a UV scent tunnel and a front of house light show with dancing fountains.

· Music and sound effects have been composed in house to bring the lights to life in synchronised programming.

· For the first time ever, all sides of Longleat house will be up lit in themed lighting.

· There is 38km of cable throughout the route plus 688 lighting fixtures which have over 72,000 individually controlled LED pixels.

