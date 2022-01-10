Loop Massage / Wapping Wharf

Massage. Facials. Reflexology.

The lovely team at Loop feel strongly that time out of the daily grind is important. They’ve seen first hand a need in Bristol for a more nurturing approach to health; people are choosing to invest in their well being and Loop fully support it. At Loop you’ll find a warm, cosy safe haven to go to and wind down; a range of treatments, knowledgeable therapists and a selection of appointment times to fit your schedule. The time you spend there is your hard won time for rest, it should be protected and celebrated. Loop therapists never lose sight of this fact, and so will listen to what you and your body want from your sessions. Each and every time.

1 Rope Walk, Wapping Wharf, Bristol, BS1 6ZP

07848 446403; loopmassage.com