Your wedding photos are the main way you will be able to relive your day once you are married. It’s important to pick a photographer who understands how to provide creative, natural, authentic photos that tell the story of your day.

Sandy McClure from Love in Focus has been telling couples wedding stories for over a decade. As the current British Institute of Professional Photography South West Wedding Photographer of the Year he knows how to unobtrusively capture gorgeous, natural photos not just of you but of everyone at the wedding.

Most of the day you will barely notice he is there but for the brief time you spend doing the portraits, Sandy will make you look as great as you feel.

Visit love-in-focus.co.uk to find out more.