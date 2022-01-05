Lynne Fernandes Optometrists: slowing the progression of Myopia

What is Myopia?

Myopia (short-sightedness) is the eye condition where near objects are clear, but objects farther away are blurred. It is caused by the eye ball growing slightly too long. The traditional answer was glasses, but Lynne Fernandes Optometrists can do more. Myopia in kids tends to get worse throughout childhood, and higher levels of myopia are associated with higher eye disease risks in adulthood. If your child already wears glasses, you can do something to stop their vision getting worse. If they don’t you can assess their risk of developing myopia.

Why should you be concerned:

Myopia is becoming more common in children around the world. The average age for developing myopia is reducing: young onset means faster and increased eye growth, increasing the likelihood of high myopia and an increased risk of retinal detachment, myopic macular degeneration, glaucoma and cataract.

Money: the average cost of glasses and contact lenses over a lifetime is much higher for higher myopic patients. High myopia reduces quality of life.

What causes Myopia:

Myopia is multifactorial: this means that there are many causes. The pandemic has forced us all inside more, to use screens more, our ethnic origin and genes, having one myopic parent increases our risk by three times, having two myopic parents by six times. Under correcting vision has been shown to stimulate the onset and accelerate myopic progression.

What can I do?

Request an assessment of your child for myopia as early as 6 years old. At Lynne Fernandes’ Gloucester Road practice they will measure the length of the inside of the eye with specialised instruments, look at how the eyes work together and compare a prescription with standardized growth curves. If the team feel your child is at risk they will recommend joining the Myopia Management program where they will reassess and give advice every 6 months. At Lynne Fernandes, your child can be treat with specialized lenses and lifestyle plans.

Why Lynne Fernandes Optometrists?

Lynne Fernandes have been innovators in the UK in Myopia Management. Their optometrists are key opinion leaders nationally in this field and are very experienced in caring for the children they treat. The team will look after you and your child.

Please visit lynnefernandes.co.uk/contact-us/, or visit the website for more information on Myopia Management lynnefernandes.co.uk/questions-about-myopia/