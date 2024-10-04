Make period properties warmer and more sustainable with Mitchell & Dickinson

As a nation, we lose an average of £770m each year through heat loss from poorly insulated homes. This is a significant figure that cannot be ignored.

Servicing the South of England and with specialist teams on the ground in the Bath and Bristol areas, Mitchell & Dickinson offers elegant, bespoke and expertly crafted, insulation solutions for listed and period properties. Products include the unique secondary glazing solution, CosyGlazing, high-quality draught proofing for windows and doors, and specialist sheep’s wool insulation for underfloors, sloping ceilings and lofts.



Due to the nature of listed and period buildings, all solutions are tailor-made to restore their original period features and aesthetics. The company is proud of its sustainable approach, using natural and energy-efficient materials which will stand the test of time, with quality at the heart of every project completed. Mitchell & Dickinson is proud to back the ethos of “repair rather than replace”!



Mitchell & Dickinson’s CosyGlazing is an advanced seamless secondary glazing system, which not only looks great, preserving original features, but will retain heat and help with acoustic insulation and security, whilst improving the overall EPC rating too. So, what is it really? CosyGlazing is a made to measure, bespoke secondary window which affixes to your current window regardless of size and shape to create an insulated air gap, to reduce heat loss and, together with its effective draught proofing system also cuts out up to 70% of draughts and in most cases also helps condensation forming to ensure a warmer home all round. The overall thermal performance is almost as good as double glazing but without the need to replace your windows.



The team of experienced craftspeople can install CosyGlazing, an advanced bespoke secondary glazing system; mitigate draughts with concealed brushes and seals; retrofit insulation to lofts and floors with sheep’s wool or stop the cold spots with sloping ceiling insulation; and restore windows and doors to their former glory.



Mitchell & Dickinson has completed projects in over 2,000 properties including projects for the National Trust, The Crown Estates, the Duchy of Cornwall, the Clovelly Estate, Exeter Cathedral, Wells Almshouses and hundreds of privately-owned listed and period homes which include some of the finest heritage properties in the south of England.



One of the team’s had the pleasure of working on a 200-year-old four-bedroom property which consisted of 18 single pane windows and was losing heat and impossible to keep warm.



“We’d certainly recommend Mitchell & Dickinsons and CosyGlazing to other people who are unable or unwilling to install double-glazing for whatever reason. We had family and friends over and they didn’t even notice that we’d had secondary glazing fitted, which should reassure people with beautiful feature windows. With secondary glazing now on the windows and doors, we now heat the whole house rather than just the few rooms we spend the most time in, which is much better for the property as it stays consistently warm. We’re pleased to have made our home more energy efficient and it also ensures we stay nice and warm as we get older.” Comments, owners, Kiki and Hugh Hayes.



Mitchell & Dickinson will be a sponsor of the Bath Green Open Homes event. On the 12th and the 13th October, homeowners in Bath will be opening up their homes to showcase the energy efficiency measures that they have put in place. If you’re attending, make sure you visit Beech Lodge to view the CosyGlazing system in action. There will be a specialist surveyor on hand over the weekend to help explain the benefits and practicalities of a Mitchell & Dickinson installation.

For further information, please visit www.mitchellanddickinson.co.uk

If you’re interested in setting up a consultation with a member of the Mitchell & Dickinson team, please call 0117 287 2799.