Making the most of Christmas down-time

While most people in the UK are planning down-time at home over Christmas, the team at Bristol Centre for Reproductive Medicine (BCRM) is efficiently making the most of the break for annual maintenance of its state-of the-art laboratory.

The lab is the behind-the-scenes heart of BCRM where embryologists and technicians use world-class facilities to carry out the analyses and procedures that enable many couples who are struggling to become parents to eventually achieve their dream. It is the only fertility clinic lab in Bristol that has long-standing validated results and an ISO 9001 nationally accredited quality management system.

Paul Wilson, scientific director of BCRM, said: “The complexity and precision of the work we do in our lab requires all the equipment to be in top condition, so it makes sense to use this uninterrupted period to ensure everything is operating as it should.

“Our team includes world-recognised experts who are involved in innovative research, both in the UK and abroad, and are crucial to BCRM’s outstanding success rates with IVF and other fertility treatments.”

Despite restrictions associated with COVID-19 and an enforced closure earlier in the year due to the pandemic, BCRM was one of the first clinics to be given authorisation by the HFEA to reopen in May and has since helped many new and returning patients to achieve treatment successes, with strict policies and procedures in place to keep both patients and staff safe.

The team continues both to provide a full range of services and to develop new ways of delivering consultations remotely and treat patients safely at every attendance. Co-operation with satellite partners in areas such as Oxford, Cheltenham and Swindon – and the ability to consult with patients remotely and effectively on virtual platforms – has also seen an increase in patients from outside of the South West choosing to have treatment at BCRM.

Due to the lab maintenance there will be a reduction in procedures and some changes in opening times over some of the festive period.

