Marble Supreme provides master craftsmanship in stone. Whether you’re looking for new stone worktops for your kitchen or bathroom, it offers a range of materials to suit your needs. With over 20 years of experience, the team produce a wide range of products from beautifully crafted granite kitchen worktops and flooring, right through to bespoke stone fireplaces, vanity tops, splashbacks and sink surrounds. Marble Supreme provides a complete service – from sourcing the perfect stone to crafting perfectly fitting, beautifully finished kitchen worktops. It also prides itself on delivering the very best in granite, marble and quartz stone, knowing its creations will play a part in family life for years to come. Whether you know what you want or are considering the options, the team is happy to discuss your plans so pop into the Kingswood showroom.

Unit 8, Bridge Road, Kingswood, Bristol BS15 4FW; 0117 9563030; marblesupreme.com