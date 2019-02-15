This season, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Swindon will once again partner with Brighter Futures to host its second Handbag Amnesty.

Guests are invited to donate their pre-loved handbags, which will be resold at the pop-up shop within the centre, with all proceeds going to the Brighter Futures charity, which raises money for Great Western Hospital.

The event which rose over £2,400 in 2018, will invite guests visiting Swindon Designer Outlet to drop off their handbags, man bags or briefcases to the Guest Services desk, located at the north entrance, from Friday 15 until Thursday 28 February. The bags will then be given a new lease of life, ready for eager shoppers to bag themselves a treat at the centre’s pop-up shop on the weekend of the 2 and 3 March.

On top of this, the centre will be offering shoppers the chance to enter a raffle to win one of four brand new handbags donated from Osprey, Joules, Kurt Geiger and Fiorelli. Raffle tickets will be sold for £1 each from the pop-up shop, with all funds raised donated to Brighter Futures.

Tina Cumpstey, centre manager at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Swindon commented: “Our 2018 Handbag Amnesty in partnership with Brighter Futures was a fantastic event that the entire community enjoyed supporting. We’re thrilled to once again offer local residents from Swindon and Wiltshire the chance to make a difference to the important work the charity do by donating or purchasing a handbag from our pop-up shop”.

Brighter Futures is the hospital charity of the Great Western Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, focusing on funding that extra special level of care in order to make a real difference to patients, their families and the staff who treat them, above what the NHS is able to provide. The charity improves the hospital environment, funds ground breaking research, supports the development and training of hospital staff and provides state-of-the-art equipment.

Visit: outlets.mcarthurglen.com﻿