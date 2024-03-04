McCarthy and Stone: Welcome to The Pottery, Clevedon

Exclusively designed for the over 70s, this stunning McCarthy Stone development comprises of a host of beautifully appointed low-maintenance one and two-bedroom apartments combining well-equipped kitchens and bathrooms with bright and spacious living areas. Designed to provide the exact amount of independence needed to suit their lifestyle, the homeowners at The Pottery enjoy freshly prepared meals, domestic assistance and tailored, personal care if required, from a dedicated on-site team.



The apartments also include lovely balconies or patios, giving the homeowners an extra place to unwind, relax and enjoy some fresh air.



When homeowners don’t feel like cooking, they can visit the on-site bistro style restaurant for carefully selected menus and freshly prepared hot, nutritious food. They can also go to the delightful communal lounge for a cup of tea or coffee and a catch up with their guests or friends. Plenty of social activities and events will take place at The Pottery, and homeowners can choose whatever level of involvement that they’d like.





Safety and security are at the forefront for everybody at The Pottery, with secure entry systems and 24-hour emergency call points accessible for all homeowners. For added peace of mind and for those who may need additional support, The Pottery has an on-site Estate Manager, and an experienced team will also be on hand day and night and can provide tailored domestic support packages designed around the individual.



Meanwhile, a wellness suite offers a range of treatments. There is ample parking available to homeowners with extra space for guests, while a scooter store and cycle store provide additional travel options.



More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, meaning it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.



To book a tour or discover more about Retirement Living Plus at The Pottery, please call 0800 153 3076 or visit: www.mccarthystone.co.uk/the-pottery