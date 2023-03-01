Meet the Maker: Fine Line Woodworks

From his workshop in Kingswood, Jake Ainsley has been creating luxurious functional art, handcrafting statement pieces featuring cast metals seamlessly paired alongside character timbers. This month, Jake invites us into his workshop where the true wonders of Fine Line Woodworks await…

Tell us about your background in carpentry, how you came to found Fine Line Woodworks and why you decided to set up in Bristol…

My journey into carpentry began during my teenage years while working alongside my uncle in Canada. As I spent a summer restoring beautiful old timber buildings surrounded by the breath-taking Rocky Mountains, a seed was planted that working with wood could bring true fulfilment. Years later, a close friend introduced me to composite materials and how to incorporate them in furniture design. I was instantly fascinated by the possibilities and used my spare time to experiment with basic tools and some wood acquired from Bristol Wood Recycling Project. The seed had set its roots and was beginning to grow. Having a young family, however, meant spare time was limited so, taking a risk, I made the decision to leave my job in retail for the world of furniture design. Focusing on a process that binds fine metals alongside beautiful timbers, I felt I had a product that was unique enough to get behind and Fine Line Woodworks was born. Being from Bristol, I’m constantly inspired by the city’s artistic creativity and collaborative approach. Having our workshop in Kingswood integrates us into a close network of makers, with people willing to share ideas and encourage each other. We’re looking to establish further connections this year with some fantastic opportunities developing and I’m excited for what lies ahead.

Your foundation is rooted in respect for natural resources and your design has sustainability at its core, combining plant-based resins with locally sourced timber. Tell us about your sustainable practices and why these values are so important to Fine Line Woodworks…

At Fine Line Woodworks, we are dedicated to reducing our environmental impact while sourcing local materials in a sustainable way. This involves working with partners that share our values. We obtain our timber from well-managed forests or private lands where trees may need to be removed for reasons such as disease or due to safety concerns. This not only gives our customers valuable insight into where our materials are sourced, but it builds trust in our process and helps them forge a deeper connection to the pieces that will eventually play a functional role in their daily lives.

We strive to minimise waste by utilising every aspect of the wood slab, such as turning small offcuts into serving boards and using scraps to heat our workshop during the winter. Designing with sustainability in mind helps to inform the process with better decisions and we can therefore reduce what we take from the planet’s generous but finite resources.

Ash and Gunsmoked Iron Dining Table





Above: Jake Ainsley, founder of Fine Line Woodworks





This year, we are exploring the use of PET – a recycled plastic bottle core that can be coated and used as table-base forms. We’re also looking at using discarded plywood that can be cut into unique shapes and coated with various metal finishes.

Our furniture is built to last, with hardwearing surfaces that can be maintained and re-finished if required. By incorporating sustainable methods into our furniture design, we can create high-end pieces that not only look beautiful but are also environmentally responsible.

Tell us about the designing and building process of your furniture pieces and how you pair beautiful wood grain and polished fine metals…

Each design process starts with the unique characteristics gifted to us by nature. The shapes, grain patterns and tones presented in the wood inspire subsequent material choices. With each aspect that is introduced, the goal is to further accentuate the natural beauty in the wood, while creating the desired piece. Seamlessly pairing metals alongside timbers involves a complex casting process, where the right conditions are required and time is allowed for the elements to join as one. The result is a fusion of two widely used materials not often presented in this way. With a hardwax oil composed of natural elements, a durable finish is built up to highlight the beauty of the wood grain while offering an easily maintainable surface. Digital renders assist throughout the journey, from composing the initial concept to informing the process with the required steps towards completion.





Above: Cedar of Lebanon Dining Table





On average, how long does each project take from concept to completion?

We like to work closely with customers to fully form a concept before beginning the build. When starting with a clear vision, design aspects can be finalised quickly. However, if they require inspiration and guidance, we are happy to take the time necessary to help shape the idea. Once we have acquired the materials for the project, completion usually takes around six to eight weeks. Delivery day is often our favourite part, when we get to see our customer’s reactions as their functional art-piece is placed in their home.

As true works of art, what have been some of your favourite creations to date?

Our Molten Collection was born through years of research and development. Despite the difficulties and setbacks we encountered, we were determined to bring something special to the furniture world. At the end of the experimentation phase, one of the proudest moments of our journey arrived with the creation of our first molten product, a coffee table crafted from English Walnut and Gunsmoked Iron. This piece found a home with a lovely family in London, who really appreciated its beauty and craftsmanship.

How can customers submit their commissions? How do you help people bring their visions to life?

Customers can submit commissions via our website or can give us call to discuss requirements for their project. Key aspects to consider are wood species, metal or resin, dimensions and base design. With these elements as a starting point, I can use digital drawings to present realistic images of the finished piece. Being able to visualise the project helps the customer realise the design and how it will integrate with other aspects of their space. We’ve also developed a range of samples showcasing different metal and wood pairings, from Burr Oak and Gunsmoked Iron, to American Black Walnut and Polished Bronze. These can assist customers in choosing materials for their own project. If customers are local, we can either deliver our samples to their home or post them. From our Kingswood unit, we can welcome customers on an appointment basis. We have stock pieces that are ready to buy, including dining tables, desks and coffee tables, as well as various different species of timber that can be commissioned. To receive a sample or arrange a viewing at our workshop customers can call ahead or email us at: hello@finelinewoodworks.co.uk.

For more information, visit: finelinewoodworks.co.uk. Studio visits by appointment at: Unit 14, Douglas Road Industrial Park, Bristol BS15 8PD. All images courtesy of Fine Line Woodworks and James Lawley