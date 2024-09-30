Meet the Medalists: Bristol, 6 October

Meet The Medallists hosted by GB Medallists from Paris 2024, promises to give sports fans the opportunity to support local good causes, listen to, chat with and pose for photos with the GB Medallists in the ‘Medallist Maze’. Then, move on to the ‘Activity Zone’ where you will have the chance to take part in sporting and non-sporting ‘Beat the Medallist’ challenges, attempting to beat the time or targets set in advance by the GB Medallists in attendance.

Tickets £11 and £6 via legacy300.com

Cricket Centre Glos CCC Nevil Road, BS7 9EJ