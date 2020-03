Millfield Prep School pupil Sophie Furlong competed at the All England Dance Championships this month making the quarter finals in the ballroom, Latin and classical categories.

Sophie, who joined Year 4 at Millfield Prep in January, travelled to the prestigious Blackpool Tower Ballroom with her family to participate in the national competition, which saw children from across the country taking part.

She will next be competing in the Welsh Border Counties Championships in Chepstow.

millfieldschool.com