Millfield Prep School pupil Hector Jones from Walton has been invited by Pentathlon GB to represent Great Britain in the Laser Run World Championships, held in Xiamen China in May later this year.

Year 6 Hector started at Millfield Prep in September 2019, and was selected for Team GB after submitting his qualifying time from last year’s championships. This year will mark his third world championships, having competed in the 2018 World Championships in Dublin where he came 12th in the U11 Boys, as well as being part of the U13 Boys team in Budapest in 2019.

Laser Run is Pentathlon GB’s newest event, having started in 2017, and includes athletes alternating between shooting a target with a laser and running a short, fast-paced length to the finish line.

Pentathlon is a family affair for the Jones family, who live locally in Walton. Hector’s older sister, Sabrina of Millfield Senior School, has also been selected to represent Great Britain in the U15 Girls category.