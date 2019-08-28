Millfield Prep, Glastonbury, Somerset, BA6 8LD

Tel: 01458 832446

Email: admissions@millfieldprep.com

Autumn term: 1 September – 6 December 2019

Spring term: 5 January – 27 March 2020

Summer term: 19 April – 26 June 2020

Age of pupils: 2 – 13 years

Number of pupils: 460

Fees per term: Day – £2,835 – £6,235

Boarding – £9,460

Occasional Boarding – £59 per night

Religious denomination: Inter-denominational

The curriculum: From Year 1 to Year 6, pupils are taught the International Primary Curriculum (IPC), a topic based inquiry-led curriculum focusing on global themes and independent learning. From Year 6 onwards pupils have specialist subject teachers. Millfield Prep offers a broad and balanced curriculum including French, Spanish and Latin, design technology and food technology. Class sizes rarely exceed 16.

Extra curricular activities: Millfield Prep offers 25 sports, art, pottery, music and drama, alongside over 130 clubs which are nearly all free. Popular clubs include bushcraft, chess, clay shooting, climbing, fencing, golf, kit car, Mandarin, sailing and trampolining.

Pastoral care: Pastoral care is at the heart of the school with an approach that involves all staff. Healthy eating is important to us, alongside wellbeing and medical care. The inspection report and parents rate the boarding provision as ‘excellent’. They have 120 full time boarders from over 20 nationalities and also offer occasional and flexi-boarding options. Boarders live in five homely and spacious houses – three boys’ houses and two girls’ houses. They enjoy a busy programme of weekday evening and weekend activities, including trips to Bristol, amusement parks, the seaside, theatre and cinema and plenty of space on campus to explore, use the pool, play tennis or go karting.

Name of Principal: Mrs Shirley Shayler

Outstanding characteristics: Millfield Prep’s strength lies in the belief that every child is an individual. With world class facilities and resources, the school’s aim to give every child the maximum opportunity to find their individual strengths and aim for excellence. The outstanding facilities include an equestrian centre, an art and design centre, music school, recital hall, golf course, 25m indoor pool, and tennis courts.