Millfield, Street, Somerset, BA16 0YD

Tel: 01458 444296

Email: admissions@millfieldschool.com

Autumn term: 1 September – 6 December 2019

Spring term: 5 January – 27 March 2020

Summer term: 19 April – 26 June 2020

Age of pupils: 13 – 18 years

Number of pupils: 1,240

Fees per term: Senior Boarding: £12,870

Senior Day: £8,535

Religious denomination: Inter-denominational

The curriculum: Millfield is an innovative school which frequently takes the lead in educational development. Class sizes are small and rarely exceed 16, which allows teachers to focus on each individual. Millfield offers an exceptionally wide selection of courses; at Year 11 we offer 24 GCSEs and 3 BTECs and at Sixth Form, 29 subjects at A level as well as 6 BTECs and the Extended Project Qualification. Millfield delivers an inspiring academic enrichment programme which includes lectures, external competitions and debating. All pupils receive excellent guidance to support diverse university applications, including to the USA, alongside degree apprenticeships and work placements.

Extra curricular: While Millfield is renowned for sport, we also offer a vibrant creative arts programme with an exceptional music school, dance, art and drama.

Pastoral care: As a boarding and day school, the pastoral care and needs of children are central to their success and personal development. On a day to day basis, housemasters or housemistresses have overarching responsibility for the academic and pastoral life of the boys or girls under their care. Boarding is full boarding only in girl or boy houses, with Year 9s having their own Year 9 houses to assist in settling in in their first year.

Name of Principal: Mr Gavin Horgan

Outstanding characteristics: Millfield’s strength has always been around the belief that every child is individual and to enable them to reach their personal best. The world-class resources and facilities mean that pupils are provided with numerous opportunities to discover their interests, be it in the classroom, the concert hall or on the sports field.