Mitchell & Dickinson is a specialist in bespoke energy-saving insulation solutions for period and listed homes. CosyGlazing is a unique secondary glazing system that is elegant and effective. Made of a modern, lightweight equivalent to glass, it’s fixed using magnets, so is easy to remove and virtually invisible. Choose a finish to complement your period or listed property. The clever whole-house insulation solutions include high quality and aesthetically appropriate draught proofing, sheep’s wool loft insulation and loft flooring, underfloor insulation, wooden floor draught proofing, sloping ceiling insulation and warmth-enhancing accessories, such as chimney balloons and radiator enhancers.

0117 287 2799 | mitchellanddickinson.co.uk