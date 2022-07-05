Mollie’s Motel and Diner: exclusive in feel but inclusive in experience

Mollie’s Bristol is an affordable hotel and diner concept, bringing a contemporary, stylish take on the American roadside pitstop.

Early-riser or late-nighter, Mollie’s all-day diner culture has guests covered. From build-your-own breakfast waffles and pancakes to downright decadent burgers and rotisserie chicken; from healthy salads and plant-based options to a wildly extensive dessert menu and bottomless cups of Mollie’s own artisanal house coffee blend. Mollie’s is a place for guests to gather and enjoy great food with quality ingredients at the right price in a fun and cool atmosphere.

With interiors designed exclusively by Soho House, the setting hints at a classic diner style, but is reinvented with elegant vintage inspired lighting, sleek tiling, comfortable banquettes, warm wood and chrome fittings and lots of natural light.

Exclusive in feel but inclusive in experience, Mollie’s welcomes everyone. It is for fun-seeking weekend travellers, family ‘staycationers’, student sleepovers, road trip stop-overs, business travellers and spontaneous mid-week getaways.

Mollie’s Bristol, A4018, Cribbs Causeway, Bristol BS10 7TL | mollies.com