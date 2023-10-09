Mollie’s Motel’s intrepid explorers brave the elements, raising over £2,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation

A dedicated team from Mollie’s (mollies.com), the fast-growing hotel and diner concept, has recently embarked on an expedition to conquer the summit of Pen Y Fan in the name of The Make-A-Wish Foundation. The organisation, that grants life-changing wishes to children battling critical illnesses, is set to receive a donation of over £2,000 from the intrepid explorers.



The expedition marks another chapter in the annual tradition of Mollie’s team challenges. In 2022, the troupe took on the marathon distance of 26.2 miles, demonstrating their resilience and passion for charitable endeavours.



In 2023 they chose to tackle the mountain climb, and discussions about their next adventure are already underway. Once their feet have recovered, Mollie’s will announce their 2024 mission, to continue making a difference.



For Mollie’s, supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation is a deeply rooted commitment. The organisation tirelessly works to bring joy and happiness into the lives of children facing critical illness. Their mission aligns closely with Mollie’s values, and they firmly believe in the power of granting wishes to put smiles on the faces of these courageous children.



Those inspired by the Mollie’s story and wishing to contribute can do so via the following link: justgiving.com