Talented pupils from a Monmouth primary school have progressed to the regional semi-finals of a national science quiz competition.

Captain Srinivas Rengarajan led a Monmouth School Boys’ Prep team to a thrilling win in the South-West heat of the National Inter-School Science Quiz Championships for prep schools.

Ojas Shanbhag, Cameron Hughes and Hugh Major were also part of the Monmouth team, which edged Redmaids’ High School in a see-saw final round which hinged on the last question.

The Monmouth boys eventually triumphed, totaling 2,000 points to Redmaids’ 1,975, and they will now host the Wales and South West semi-final in the Hitchcock Pavilion on 11th January.

Srinivas was also part of the Monmouth team, which was outstanding in last year’s national final, falling just 35 points shy of champions Westminster Under School.

In the South-West heat, the boys were joined by Monmouth School Girls’ Prep and a mixed Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools team, hosts Badminton School (two teams), Redmaids’ High School, Queen Elizabeth’s Hospital School, Tockington Manor School, Wycliffe Prep School (two teams) and Paragon School (two teams).

Dr Sion Wall, Monmouth School Boys’ Prep’s Science and Technology teacher and coordinator, said: “Everyone in the winning team did incredibly well with some difficult questions, well beyond what a nine or 10-year old would be expected to know. They should all be proud of their achievements.”

Dr Wall added: “The Monmouth pupils acquitted themselves incredibly well against some very good opposition from top prep schools around the Bristol area. Both the boys and girls took the lead in the first few rounds before coming to the final round.”

