If you’re struggling to stay motivated and thinking of throwing in the towel on your New Year resolutions (remember those?), it’s time to rethink your standard fitness routine. But the answer may be more simple than you think…

Research carried out by the UK’s largest activity platform, MoveGB, has revealed that individuals who visit multiple venues to exercise are four times more likely to be active six months after joining than those who visit single gym venues. It proves that mixing it up and adding variety to your fitness is key in keeping you motivated to workout and excited about your next session. The classic saying of “variety is the spice of life’ really is true.

“The average single-venue customer cancels their memberships around 3 months after joining,” shares MoveGB’s founder Alister Rollins. With over 300,000 users on the MoveGB platform, they can really delve deep into the stats of their members and see how they move… and what they do to maintain their momentum. . Alister’s previous business (the fitness industry’s leading data analytics provider – TRP) has given him great insight into consumer behaviour and has helped shape MoveGB into the innovative fitness platform it is today. Passionate about facilitating lifelong health and wellbeing, Alister knows all about solving the problem of high dropout rates of those who want to get fit.

MoveGB is the fitness industry’s answer to increasing demand for fitness freedom that accommodates personalised and varied lifestyle choices. They know that breaking down barriers to fitness is the way to keep people moving, so opening up a variety of activities and locations under one membership means barriers are reduced as much as possible. Inspired by successful content platforms such as Netflix and Spotify, MoveGB offers unlimited and on-demand access to physical activity. After all, “…for people to stay active they need variety and choice”. The first-of-its-kind users of the platform enjoy completely unrestricted use of multi-club gyms, boutique studios, and independent trainers in their city… and across other cities where the MoveGB platform is live. That means you can work out in Bristol, but then try activities out in Bath and London if you happen to travel for work. Like we said, fitness freedom.

Since its launch in 2011, MoveGB has expanded out of its home city of Bristol to appeal to a nationwide reach. With over 300,000 users and more than 6,000 fitness providers nationwide, the platform is changing the way that Britain moves.

And it’s not only those that want to move more that are benefitting from this new style of ‘every activity’ membership. By uniting the fitness industry so that fitness providers (instructors and venues) can work in collaboration, the brand believe that everyone wins. On the platforms relationship with independent trainers and studios, Rollins says, “…through MoveGB we are able to empower independent trainers who, due to the current models in the industry, struggle to maintain a successful business.”

For independent trainers the process is straightforward – they simply sign up, set their prices and upload insurance documents, whilst MoveGB take care of all marketing, payments and bookings for them. This ‘long tail of the market’ has surprised Rollins himself, “I believe these micro operators will be the future of the industry, with some super fun offerings like handstand classes and parkour.” So with summer fast approaching and fun under the hot sun coming our way, it’s time to ramp up your fitness and shake up your routine. Revitalise your energy levels with this special offer exclusively for The Bristol Magazine: Get 5 MoveGB fitness passes to try new workouts that will add spark into your fitness. And to make life easier, they are all available under one MoveGB membership!

5 Workouts in Bristol you HAVE to try

Stand Up Paddle Boarding in Bristol’s iconic Harbourside

Standup paddle boarding (SUP) is the UK’s fastest growing water sport that offers a highly effective workout. Designed for people of all body shapes, sizes and ages, SUP improves balance, strength and endurance, at the same time as being a whole lot of fun. SUP Bristol sessions are an opportunity to see Bristol from a brand new perspective, exploring the exciting waterways of Bristol Harbourside with an award winning team of trainers: movegb.com/move-bristol/sup-bristol

Wild Wolf’s Yoga – a stunning studio in the medieval heart of Bristol Old City

If you’re looking for a total mind and body workout then look no further than yoga. The huge range of benefits of this practice have long beknown, from improving physical strength and flexibility, to stress reduction and increased focus. Wild Wolf Yoga’s stunning studio in the medieval heart of Bristol Old City has a range of inspiring classes that offers something for everyone – from Power Flow Yoga to Mama & Baby and Slow Flow & Stretch. movegb.com/move-bristol/wild-wolfs-yoga

Climb up the spire of St Werburgh’s Church at Undercover Rock’s indoor climbing walls

Challenging to both mind and body, bouldering is growing in popularity. As a workout it combines cardio and strength, requiring engagement of virtually all major muscle groups. Benefits include increased mobility, strength, fat loss and flexibility. The Climbing Academy welcomes all ages and levels, offering ‘Adult Taster’ sessions where they’ll introduce you to the fun of indoor climbing. movegb.com/move-bristol/the-climbing-academy

Strengthen and tone with Pole fitness – a workout which will work the whole body

Release your inner diva with a pole dancing class and be surprised by how much can be achieved – burning up to 400 calories an hour and working on coordination, strength, balance, posture and flexibility. Bristol Pole Athletes offers a challenging and empowering experience lead by highly trained experts. movegb.com/move-bristol/bristol-pole-athletes-hamilton-house

Shake yo’ thang at a Beyonce inspired dance class at The Island

Dancing is a great way to stay fit for all ages, shapes and sizes, improving muscular tone, strength, endurance and overall fitness. Enjoy simple yet high-energy choreography at Julia’s Beyonce-inspired classes, an opportunity to embrace your body and learn to move with attitude and sass through the celebration of movement. Classes are exciting, accessible and fun, with non-stop movement for full body conditioning. movegb.com/move-bristol/yoga-with-julia-the-islandthe-dance-space/