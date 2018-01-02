Are you always dieting or worrying about food? Do you feel like you ‘should’ lose weight but can’t stop eating? Do you feel that you are failing at dieting? Lisa from My Body Positive offers workshops and one to one coaching for those who are ready to take a different approach to their relationship with food, helping to address what is really going on. With Lisa you can learn to understand what drives your eating behaviour and to trust your body again, resulting in a more peaceful relationship with food – ‘Food Freedom’ as she calls it. My Body Positive teaches you to appreciate your body, rather than fighting against it. My Body Positive’s next “Food Freedom and Body Acceptance” course starts from 18 January 2018, every Thursday evening for 8 weeks, in Henleaze.

Tel: 07753 686 426

Web: mybodypositive.co.uk