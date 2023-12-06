My Bristol: BS3 Santa

Bristol is a special city for us. We particularly enjoy flying under the suspension bridge as we approach Bristol, in fact we normally do a loop the loop around it. When the tide’s out I’ve been told you can spot one or two of the presents we’ve lost in the mud down there. Love Bristol – can’t spend extra time anywhere, though, such a busy time of year.



We get to enjoy a Bird’s Eye view of course as we fly overhead. St Mary Redcliffe spire, Ashton Gate Stadium and Cabot Tower are all helpful landmarks. It’s the decorations and Christmas lights that really put a smile on our faces though. We always try and stop at the lights on Hollisters Drive in Hartcliffe for an Elfie too!



Bristol does present some practical challenges though! We’ve been struggling to agree terms with air traffic control so we tend to park a mile or so up in the air and use our Christmas magic to come down. We’re doing some recces all through December to help us save time on the big night. We like to meet some of the children and grown-ups if we can, as they’re normally asleep on the 24th.



I don’t have any help with my deliveries. I like to do them all myself. Sven helps look after the sleigh and reindeer while I’m stuffing stockings. Jeff Bezos did approach me once with a sort of Santa Prime deal which was tempting. I enjoy my work, though, and wouldn’t want to dilute the brand.



If I have a spare moment I love a wander around St Nick’s Market or a stroll by the harbourside. There’s a great Vietnamese street food place I enjoy – the food’s quite samey in the North Pole so I like to spice things up. I tend to use my pirate or Darth Vader disguise – it stops me getting too much Christmas hassle.



While we’re working we have a round the world playlist and the music of the region kicks in when we get to it – it’s quite a Massive Attack heavy list for around here. A few DJ Derek mixes and the likes of Danny Chaska keep it real.



I’m squeezing in a few meet and greets in the run up to the big day. We’ve put a bit of a show together. Sven and I are very excited and have lots of fun surprises to share with you all. We’ve even tell a story about the Seven Natural Wonders of the World – did you know one of them can be seen from the North Pole?



• Santa and Sven are appearing live on stage

16–23 Dec, Hen and Chicken, North Street.

Tickets through Santa’s favourite Bristol actor www.stewartwright.net.