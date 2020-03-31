This month, we chat to Jason Jefferies, retail worker at Sainsbury’s Winterstoke Road and one of many unsung heroes in the city right now, dealing with unprecedented demand and keeping the community stocked up with their home comforts during the Covid-19 crisis. He tell us a little about himself and what he loves about Bristol

Where did you grow up?

Ashton Vale.



What’s a typical day for you at the moment?

Most days I’ll be at work 8 – 5, then after work I do a bit of exercise. I’m not a big TV watcher, apart from sport, so on an evening I’ve been doing a lot of video chats with friends. We’re taking it in turns to make quizzes for each other to do.

Where are your favourite places to eat, drink and be entertained in Bristol?

My regular spots for a night out are North Street and King Street but recently I’ve started going out on Gloucester Road a fair bit. There’s a few good bars all close to each other and I have a few friends that live in North Bristol who I often meet on a Saturday night. For food, I love Italian and Sergio’s in Frogmore Street is really good; I also like Three Brothers if I fancy a burger. My favourite pubs are The Apple and the Orchard Inn – great cider pubs.



What’s the first leisure activity you’ll be participating in post-Corona?

If the football season resumes it’ll be going to watch my team. I think a few nights out with friends will be on the cards as well.



What music are you listening to at the moment?

I usually listen to a lot of Britpop but recently I’ve started listening to Led Zeppelin. I listen to Stairway to Heaven at least once a day.



What would be your first action if you were in charge of Bristol?

I would look for ways to solve Bristol’s homelessness problem and also get an arena built.



Tell us something about yourself that might surprise us

During the last World Cup I had a bad knock-knock joke go viral on Twitter – we’re talking 18,000 likes! As well as abuse from countries all over the world…