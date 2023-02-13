My Bristol: Louise Mitchell | CEO of Bristol Beacon

What’s your connection to Bristol and what makes the city so unique in your opinion?

I came to Bristol in 2011 when the independent charity Bristol Music Trust was formed and I was recruited to head it up. Bristol is special because it is a human-size city, large enough to have strong cultural resources like Watershed and the Bristol Old Vic but can also be home to a rich variety of smaller scale arts activity.

How did it feel to be named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in King Charles III’s first New Year’s Honours list?

It was surprising, but a brilliant chance to be able to show all of team Beacon that our work is recognised and celebrated. Bristol Beacon is set to reopen this year as a world-class music venue.

What is your vision for the future of Bristol Beacon and what are you most looking forward to when it reopens?

We can’t wait to open Bristol Beacon later this year and to be able to use the new venue to showcase local talent as well as present top international artists. The closure period has turned out to be much longer than we expected and I’m really looking forward to the daily buzz of greeting musicians and audiences into our inspiring new music spaces.

What do you enjoy the most about your job?

I love it when we do something we didn’t think would be possible. A good example of this has been the free live-streaming of our London Symphony Orchestra concerts into care homes nationwide. We didn’t think the orchestra would be able to concede the rights or that we could afford to make it happen but a combination of goodwill and a generous sponsorship partnership with Bristol Care Homes made it all possible. I also really enjoy using contacts built up over many decades working in music to help talented colleagues widen their experience.

Where in Bristol do you go to be entertained/inspired?

For inspiration, I walk around the Harbourside or join a Nordic walking class on the Downs. My favourite night out is at Tobacco Factory Theatre or St George’s Bristol, hearing something new.

What are you reading/watching/listening to at the moment?

I’m reading Bad Blood by Colm Toibin, an account of recent Irish history as he walks along the Irish border. I’m listening to everything by the Icelandic classical pianist Vikingur Olafsson, who I was lucky enough to meet recently at the Steinway piano factory in Hamburg – in particular his recent release, From Afar.

If you could have dinner with anyone from any era, who would it be and why?

I’d like to have met the 17th century English composer William Byrd, who wrote sublime music, stayed true to his political and religious beliefs and yet seemed to stay in favour throughout his long life. He must have been a wise man. I also didn’t really know any of my grandparents so I would love the chance to talk to them.

What is your philosophy in life?

Do the best you can, and do it with a smile.

