Natural Stone Consulting is a family-run business with a passion for natural materials. Its collection of stone flooring, tiles and paving features an ever-evolving range of modern, contemporary, aged and rustic options, which remain affordable for homeowners, designers, architects and trade customers alike. Its products include something to suit any setting and if you can’t find what you are looking for, the team will use their expertise to create or source it directly for you. Materials they supply include limestone, slate, marble and terracotta. Natural Stone Consulting has a new showroom in Wick St Lawrence, just off of M5 junction 21. This is operated by appointment to ensure each client gets their undivided attention.

Unit 4 Ebdon Bow, Ebdon Road, Wick St Lawrence, BS22 9NZ

0333 444 8899; naturalstoneconsulting.co.uk