Navigating the Responsibilities of Lasting Power of Attorney

Being appointed as an attorney for a Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) carries significant responsibility. LPAs are legal documents that allow a person (the donor) to designate someone to make decisions on their behalf if they lose capacity.



Understanding LPAs

There are two types of LPAs: one for property and financial affairs, and another for health and welfare. The donor may include specific instructions to guide the attorney(s).



Responsibilities of an Attorney

An attorney holds considerable authority, managing the donor’s finances, property, and healthcare decisions. This requires acting with integrity and always in the donor’s best interests.



Legal and Ethical Duties

Attorneys must act within the scope of the LPA, adhere to the donor’s wishes where possible, maintain transparency, and keep detailed records. Decisions must be guided by the donor’s values and well-being.



Accountability

The Office of the Public Guardian (OPG) oversees attorneys to ensure they comply with legal and ethical standards. Attorneys can be held accountable for any breaches.



Seeking Advice

Being an attorney is an honour, but it requires commitment. Professional advice may be needed, especially for complex decisions, to avoid conflicts and ensure the donor’s best interests are upheld.



