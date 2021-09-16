New appointments welcomed at Mama Bear’s Day Nurseries

A leading day nursery group in Bristol is celebrating welcoming three new male practitioners to its growing team.

Mama Bear’s Day Nursery and Pre-School group which runs 23 settings across Bristol and the South West is currently on a recruitment drive and say that attracting new male childcare practitioners is important to gender-diversify the early years workforce.

Mama Bear’s Day Nursery Managing Director, Chris Marston, said: “Males account for such a small amount of our childcare workforce but there is no reason they can’t excel at high quality care-giving roles and we want potential applicants to know that a career in childcare is an option to them.

“The industry as a whole is facing significant staffing shortages so we really wanted to cast the net wide and reinforce our diversity and equal opportunities as an employer. We’re pleased to have found such impressive candidates in these three young men.

“Not only is it positive in diversifying our workforce it is also important for the children in our care to see both genders in care-giving roles. For some children these males might be the only positive male role models in their life.”

One new employee is recent UWE graduate Cameron Slade who is joining Mama Bear’s Crews Hole setting. Cameron said: “I’m so pleased to be working for a fantastic organisation like Mama Bear’s. Everyone has been very welcoming and friendly and all the facilities and benefits are great.

“I’d really encourage other men to consider a career in the early years sector. You’re able to play and teach all day and being able to inspire the younger generation is really rewarding.”

Chris continued: “We are still recruiting more practitioners across our Bristol settings in various roles and we’d like to encourage anyone with an interest in early years to get in touch. We also have an impressive apprenticeship scheme with an above average level of pay.

“There are many benefits to working for Mama Bear’s and if you’d like to find out more please visit our website.”

Mama Bear’s was founded in 2002 and provides childcare for children aged three-months to five years.

The Mama Bear’s group now has 15 settings in Bristol, 5 in Devon and 3 in Somerset.

More information on Mama Bear’s Day Nursery & Pre-Schools can be found at mamabear.co.uk