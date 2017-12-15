The Downs Preparatory School, Wraxall, is to open a new nursery on 8 January. Bertie’s Nursery School is the latest venture from the prestigious and highly respected The Downs Preparatory School, Wraxall, Bristol and is situated in the beautiful, rural parkland of the former Tyntesfield Estate, just five miles from Bristol and conveniently close to Clevedon, Portishead and the Chew Valley.

Bertie’s Nursery School – named after headmaster Marcus Gunn’s dog, Bertie – will aim to provide the finest early-years provision in the Bristol and North Somerset area for up to 80 children from six months to four years, 51 weeks of the year, on a full time or term time only basis. Bertie’s Nursery School will deliver a rich and broad curriculum based on the Early Years Foundation Stage guidelines with a strong focus on traditional values, kindness and the belief in the importance of good manners. At the heart of the Bertie’s Nursery School’s philosophy is the commitment to nurture each child’s development in a warm and invigorating atmosphere, encouraging open minds and resilience. All children will have the opportunity to receive specialist teaching in the forest school, the performing arts, dance, drama and languages. Pupils will also have the advantage of accessing the amazing facilities at The Downs Preparatory School such as the outdoor treehouse classroom, sports hall and pets’ corner, where they can feed the chickens and collect freshly laid eggs!

“We believe that creating Bertie’s Nursery School in such an exceptional and safe environment will encourage all our children to love and respect the great outdoors and give them all the skills they will need for the future as well as many special memories of their time with us,” said Marcus Gunn, Headmaster of The Downs Preparatory School.

For further information please contact: admissions@bertiesnursery.com

Phone number from 8 January: 01275 217510