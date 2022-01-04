New Clinic for Bristol Centre for Reproductive Medicine

What an exciting start to the New Year for staff and patients of Bristol Centre for Reproductive Medicine (BCRM) which is opening a new state-of-the-art fertility and IVF clinic at Aztec West.

The move takes them from Southmead Hospital, where the clinic has been based since 2007, to larger premises with completely upgraded facilities where they will be in operation from January.

Patients will benefit from availability of the latest technology, laboratories, equipment and treatment rooms for their IVF and other fertility treatments, with more energy-efficient features and ultra-modern theatres to provide best-in-class care. The 60+ staff team, which includes world-leading fertility experts and consultants, will remain the same with some new additions.

Medical director, Amanda Jefferys, explains the rationale for the move: “BCRM is one of the longest-established fertility clinics in the South West, formed when specialist units from the University of Bristol and Southmead Hospital came together a over decade ago. “Over the past couple of years it became increasingly clear that we were outgrowing the space at Southmead, so the planning for our new clinic has focused on allowing us to enhance the patient experience, treat a greater number of patients and continue developing and growing as a centre of excellence.”

“When we found the building at Aztec West we knew it would be perfect for us. It has now been completely refurbished to the highest standards to enable us to meet the increased demand for our services and we are absolutely thrilled with it.”

“We have so much more space, with a very large consulting suite for patient appointments, and a larger waiting area which will afford high levels of privacy and comfort for people coming through.”

“The fantastic purpose-built theatre suite also has greater capacity, so we’ll be able to undertake more cycles of treatment.”

Above: new clinic interior

“On top of that, we now also have a lovely new suite of conference facilities which will enable us to undertake training sessions for regional health care professionals and our own doctors, nurses and embryologists. Continuing training and development is absolutely fundamental to our success, and we invest a lot of time and money in it.”

“We’re making plans for a new range of services too, such as treatment for broader male and female reproductive health issues, not just fertility issues.”

The new facility has been inspected by the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), the fertility regulator, and will be treating both existing and new patients from January. Both NHS and private patients will continue to be seen, and patients eligible for fertility treatment on the NHS may choose to have IVF treatment with BCRM where currently there is no waiting list.

Amanda Jefferys said: “You can choose to come to BCRM as an NHS patient for assisted conception treatment wherever you live in England.”

“For those with fertility issues there is often an imperative to avoid a long wait for investigation and treatment, especially as we emerge from Covid which has put such tremendous pressure on all health services, so our increased capacity is really good news for this group, whether they’re needing IVF or ICSI treatment, IUI treatment, use of donor sperm, egg donation, frozen embryo transfer or complex treatments including fertility surgery.”

“We treat heterosexual couples, same sex couples and single women, and can help with male as well as female fertility issues. Many people choose us because we have some of the highest success rates in the country, as well as for the dedicated care and support we provide to our patients throughout their whole journey and treatment.”

The location of the clinic at Aztec West, close to the intersection of the M4 and M5 motorways, make it easily accessible and there’s also ample free parking.

Further details are available by emailing Quality@BCRM.clinic, or call 0117 259 1159 or see fertilitybristol.com

Featured image: the new clinic’s exterior