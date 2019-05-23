abc IVF, the UK’s lowest cost IVF provider, is to open in Bristol with the aim of increasing accessibility to IVF treatment for those across the south west region.

The clinic will offer access to state-of-the-art treatment provided at up to 55% cheaper than the local market average. By adopting a far simplified patient pathway and removing any unnecessary tests, appointments or add-on treatments, abc IVF has managed to reduce the cost of a single cycle to £1,500.

abc IVF’s all-inclusive package – which includes all tests, bloods, scans and medication needed during treatment – is £2,500, resulting in an average saving to patients of up to £2,000 per cycle compared to other providers in the south west.

The clinic aims to make IVF an option for many thousands of individuals who otherwise couldn’t afford IVF and who don’t meet the eligibility criteria for NHS treatment.

Only patients under 38 are eligible for treatment at abc IVF, but despite eligibility criteria being applied, the clinic estimates that this will still cover 50-60% of women and couples currently seeking IVF in the local region.

Commenting on the opening, Praful Nargund, abc IVF’s founder, said: “We are delighted to bring more affordable IVF to the Bristol and south west region, which suffers from some of the lowest levels of NHS IVF provision in the country. Our aim is to end the inequality around access to IVF treatment and make fertility treatment more affordable for both private and NHS patients. We believe that IVF treatment should be fair and accessible to all, not simply reserved for those with deep pockets.”

Professor Geeta Nargund added: “Thousands of people are currently missing out on the chance of parenthood as a result of the NHS IVF postcode lottery; we developed abc IVF as a means of mitigating this. We are committed to helping local couples and women finally fulfil their dreams of becoming parents. abc IVF treatment offers successful IVF treatment at half the total cost and, with up to 60% of people potentially being eligible for treatment, provides a real alternative and option for a large number of people who have either lost out to the postcode lottery or simply can’t afford other private IVF treatment.”

The clinic was recently opened by Bristol native Louise Brown, who was the world’s first ever IVF baby, born 40 years ago in the UK.

“It is fantastic news that women and couples in Bristol and the south west now have access to more affordable IVF. While IVF can offer hope to many, sadly there are a number of people who struggle to access it; either they are denied NHS funding because they don’t match the criteria; there is a local lack of funding or they are simply priced out of the private market,” said Louise.

The clinic is a satellite clinic of CREATE Fertility and is located at 1 Trinity Street, College Green,

Bristol, BS1 5TE

Visit: abcivf.co.uk/our-clinics