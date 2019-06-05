Millfield School in Street has announced two new appointments to its staff.

Millfield Prep School has appointed Mike Jory as Head of Millfield Pre-Prep, while Alexandra Haydon has been made Deputy Head (Academic) at the Senior School.

Both will begin their new positions in September 2019.

Mike is currently the Headteacher of Draycott and Rodney Stoke C of E First School and Pre-school and Shipham C of E First School and Pre-school, and has worked in Somerset in primary and first schools for almost 15 years, and has held several senior leaderships posts, including assistant headteacher and deputy headteacher.

Having worked at The Castle School in Thornbury and Graveney School in Tooting, London, Alexandra is currently Senior Teacher and Head of Science at St Mary’s Calne, Wiltshire, with responsibility for part of the teaching and learning portfolio, as well as leading on the school’s co-curricular programme, partnerships with local schools and STEM & Innovation.

At Millfield, Alexandra will lead on all academic matters ensuring that Millfield is the best place for learning, whether that be for staff or for students.

Speaking about his appointment, Mike said “What a privilege it is to be entrusted with leading Millfield Pre-Prep. I am looking forward to working with the children, staff and parents. Only by working together can we make sure the children enjoy school, establishing firm social and educational foundations, developing the skills and knowledge necessary to become successful life long learners.”

Alexandra, who was recently chosen as the winner of the i25, an award which recognises innovation and influencers in the independent sector, said “On all my visits to Millfield I have been struck by the vibrancy of the school community and the underlying commitment to excellence. I am very much looking forward to joining the leadership team in September and to moving back to Somerset with my family.”

Millfield is a co-educational independent school for pupils aged 2–18 years based in Street, Somerset.

Main image: Left, Mike Jory, and right, Alexandra Haydon