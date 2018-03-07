The launch party for new Bristol based recruiter Skilling Gate took place at The Albion in Clifton recently and was enjoyed by all who braved the chilly weather to attend.

The event brought together professionals from financial services, chartered accountancy and legal firms, including many representatives from local networking group Bristol Private Clients.

Peter Hargreaves, co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown, gave a short address and enthusiastically answered questions posed by the guests. The pub ensured the drinks were flowing and served delicious canapés to keep everyone going on a cold Tuesday evening.

With a combined experience of 32 years in the financial services, Alexandra Butler and Stuart Raison joined forces to form the new professional services recruitment firm. Having worked together at Hargreaves Lansdown, the pair will offer a unique perspective on recruitment and have a reputation for identifying talent.

The next phase for Skilling Gate is getting out and about, meeting many of the great businesses that attended the launch and working with its first candidates.

To find out more, visit: skillinggate.co.uk