New year, new hobby: Try your hand at embroidery with the Royal School of Needlework

Learn a new skill this year and dive into the art of hand embroidery at the renowned Royal School of Needlework (RSN).

Famous worldwide for its expertise, the RSN is the place to go for hand embroidery whether you dip your toe in a one day class or submerge yourself on a full-time course, there are many different options for everyone.

The Royal School of Needlework was founded in 1872 and continues to teach this beautiful skill and develop its relevance for today. The RSN offers a range of courses, for beginners through to advanced all over the UK including Bristol.

RSN Bristol is located in a converted 18th century school house on the Kingswood Foundation Estate. Students can choose to study day classes or the certificate and diploma in technical hand embroidery which is a flexible course covering the core techniques of hand embroidery.

To find out more, watch the new video on YouTube’s RoyalNeedlework page and see inside this renowned school.

From hand embroidering HRH The Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding dress, an epic 6m x 4m, 3D Game of Thrones embroidery and a designer dress embellished with over 200,000 ostrich feathers, the Royal School of Needlework is a fascinating place.

Email: education@royal-needlework.org.uk

Website: royal-needlework.org.uk

Tel: 020 3166 6932