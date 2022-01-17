New Year, New Home

Stunning townhouses converted from an original Victorian factory building are about to go on sale at The Chocolate Factory in popular Greenbank.

Since the first 3-bedroom homes at the site went on sale in 2020 they have attracted a wide range of buyers from across the city. Many first-time buyers have bought apartments in Kernal Point and Kibbling House and the houses along Co-Operation Road and Carsons Road have attracted a range of professionals, families looking for space to expand into and downsizers looking for a secure home in retirement.

They have all been attracted by the high quality of design with spacious interiors, picture windows to let in lots of light and an enviable location. Quiet and neighbourly with easy access to the buzz of the city centre and the green open spaces of the surrounding area, Greenbank in BS5 is a part of the city known for its strong sense of community. There are lots of places to discover in the area from exciting new restaurant openings, parks, cycle rides along the Bristol and Bath Railway Path and local shopping on St Marks Road or Church Road in Redfield.

This month the 3 & 4-bedroom, 3 storey townhouses converted from the original factory go on sale. There are just seven of these houses on the development and the homes are designed internally to showcase the high ceilings and large windows of the original Victorian architecture with the addition of balconies from bedrooms and living areas.

There are two internal layouts to choose from. The Elizabeth Collection has a traditional layout suited to family living whilst the layout in The Shaw Collection lends itself perfectly to buyers who work or run a business from home or need more flexible living.

Prices are expected to start around £600,000 for a 3-bedroom property with parking. Once complete the development will feature a mix of houses and apartments and a small selection of independent shops and restaurants located around the newly created public urban realm.

For more information, visit chocolatefactorybristol.com