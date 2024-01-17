New Year, New Mind

This month the team at Heron Books has chosen the perfect reads to ease your mind into the new year…



A note from the team: “This is our selection of books we think would offer warmth, comfort and positivity in various ways. Hopefully, the books selected are different from what people might find on a wellbeing bestseller list online.”





Let the Light Pour In, Lemn Sissay

Published by Canongate Books,

£12.99

In January the mornings may be rather dark and cold, but Lemn Sissay’s collection of ‘morning poems’ will inject some golden joy into the wintry day. Sissay composes a poem with each dawn, in order to look for the light in the dark. This collection brings together the witty and kind result of his practice. It’s a heartening way to start the day, whether you simply read a few lines of poetry with your morning tea or are inspired to try some writing yourself.

A Good Appetite,

Jenny Chandler

Published by HarperCollins Publishers, £20

Bristol-based food writer Jenny Chandler’s latest book is full of delicious recipes and great ideas for seasonal meals. These recipes offer alternative, simple ways to adapt them for different tastes and ideas to make ingredients go further. More than that, A Good Appetite is a guide to shopping locally and economically, as well as to eating ethically while having a lovely time. The new year has become a time for people to think about what they eat, often in a negative manner; this book will inject a positive slant to cooking and to really enjoying your food.

It’s Not Just You: How to navigate eco-anxiety and the climate crisis, Tori Tsui Published by Simon & Schuster Ltd £16.99

Tsui reframes eco-anxiety as an urgent mental health crisis. In her work fighting for climate justice, Tsui recognises the toll that the crisis is taking on our mental health, and on certain groups more than others. It’s Not Just You is refreshing not just in its message of solidarity and community, but in its intersectional approach, prioritising marginalised groups who are often left out of this conversation and its subsequent actions.

How to Build a Healthy Brain, Kimberley Wilson

Published by Hodder & Stoughton, £12.99

Kimberley Wilson’s book gives practical advice on ways to improve one’s brain health – both physically and mentally – through diet, sleep and exercise. Wilson is a psychologist with expertise in nutrition and the writing is clear and scientific. She has since written Unprocessed: How the Food We Eat is Fuelling Our Mental Health Crisis, a book which explores the importance of a good diet to help those dealing with depression.

The Book You Want Everyone You Love* to Read *(and maybe a few you don’t), Philippa Perry

Published by Cornerstone, £18.99

Philippa Perry is a psychotherapist, perhaps known best as the author of the ‘Ask Philippa’ columns in The Observer. Perry asks big questions – how you can find and keep love; how you can manage conflict; how to cope with change; how to be content – and offers advice as well as wit. It’s a short, very readable book that’s big in the kindness and compassion it extends.



Visit Heron Books’ website: heronbooks.co.uk

Follow the shop on Instagram: @heronbooksbristol and browse the collection in store: Unit 5, The Clifton Arcade, Boyce’s Ave, Clifton, Bristol BS8 4AA.

Open Monday to Friday 10am-5.30pm; Saturday 9am-6pm; Sunday 11am-4pm