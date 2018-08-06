Training as a jewellery designer and goldsmith at the prestigious Birmingham School of Jewellery, Nicholas Wylde first opened shop in 1987 in Bath at the age of 24. He has since created jewellery for famous TV and sports personalities and members of the royal family. Since opening a second shop in Clifton in 2010 – situated in the Georgian quarter that’s home to many independent shops – his unique and customised jewellery all have the hallmark of excellence. Launching his unique, registered and patented Wylde Flower Diamond® in 2012 to mark his 25th anniversary, he’s now placed among the top diamond designers in the world. The Wylde Brand has blossomed over 30 years to become an internationally recognised and respected name. From pushing the limits of artistic expression with bespoke commissions to ensuring all customers have a day to remember when they enter the store and browse its sparkling range, Nicholas Wylde provides quality service to suit many a pocket.

No 6 The Mall, Clifton, BS8 4DR

0117 974 3582; nicholaswylde.com