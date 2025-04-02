No.4 Clifton Village is a boutique wedding venue in picturesque Clifton, just moments from the iconic Suspension Bridge. Designed with romance at its core, it blends Georgian charm with sumptuous interiors and contemporary artwork. The stunning Admiral Room features hand-painted Chinoiserie wallpaper and a striking living chandelier, while the intimate Galley boasts a private bar. A rare private walled garden adds to the magic. With exquisite wedding menus, an in-house wedding coordinator, and an adjoining hotel for guests, No.4 Clifton Village provides ever­ything you need for a seamless, unforgettable celebration in a truly enchanting setting.



Within The Rodney Hotel, 4 Rodney Pl, Clifton, BS8 4HY; no4cliftonvillage.co.uk

Photo by Ivy & Pine Photography