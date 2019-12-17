Bristol-based hairdressing salon Noco Hair has launched a new initiative with the aim of inspiring hairdressers to make a change to someone’s day and to raise funds for charity.

The idea came from when stylist Noel visited one of his oldest clients to cut her hair after she had moved into a St Monica Trust care home following being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

“After I cut Megan’s hair I gave her a head massage. In that moment something special happened. I didn’t realise it at the time, but as I gave her a massage and her daughter sat on the bed with a tear in her eye, there was a moment of calm and peace,” says Noel. “Megan looked and felt so relaxed, the energy in the room had shifted. It was like for that moment all the pain had gone. There is something so special about the human touch.

“At first I thought it was sad as it had turned out to be Megan’s last haircut. But then it came to me that this was a really beautiful thing and a huge honour to be able to give someone their last haircut along with a moment of calm and gentle release.

“This lead me to think about the fantastic work that hairdressers do on a day to day basis. We can literally turn someone for feeling terrible to fantastic. We can do something that doctors or no medicine can’t. This needs to be celebrated and sometimes hairdressers need reminding that we can literally change the world by changing somebody’s world.

“So we have set up Care With Hair with the aim of inspiring hairdressers to go out of their way to make someone feel amazing and to raise some cash for charity.”

The stylists from Noco Hair then teamed up with cancer charity Penny Brohn UK in Pill, who use complimentary treatments, yoga and massage as a healing and relaxing tool for people with cancer.

Together they recently hosted a Christmas fundraiser evening which included swing dancing, makeovers, hairstyling, and a raffle which raised £154 for the local charity.

Next year, the team at Noco plan to host more charity initiatives and Noel will be running the London marathon on behalf of Penny Brohn.

Main image: The Noco Hair and Penny Brohn UK Christmas fundraiser