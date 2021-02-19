Nominate your local trainer in the new Fit&Well Awards

Is your bootcamp instructor the best in class? Perhaps your running coach is miles ahead of the rest, or your personal trainer has kept you trim and healthy through the year-long pandemic? Then you can officially cast your vote for Trainer of the Year in the Fit&Well Awards 2021.

While influencers such as Joe Wicks have positively transformed the fitness space this past year, it’s crucial that we also commemorate our own personal fitness influences, from PTs to Pilates instructors who have played a pivotal role in keeping Britain fit and healthy in 2020. This may be through virtual group exercises on Zoom or personal training appointments held in the park.

“This last year has underlined the need for each and every one of us to make our health and fitness a priority,” says Stephanie Wood, editor of Fit&Well.

“The Trainer of the Year award therefore gives people the chance to pay tribute to the pros who have been the driving force behind their personal fitness experience over the course of the pandemic.”

Alongside the public-nominated Trainer of the Year award, the Fit&Well Awards will see handouts in five key categories including Home Workout Wonders, Hot Fit Kit, Top Fitness Tech, Healthy Home Heroes, and a panel-judged Headline Awards.

The winners for each category will be announced in a week-long event from 12 April. Media partners for the 2021 awards include Woman&Home, T3 and Tom’s Guide.

Stephanie also comments, “In these trying times, it’s necessary to appreciate the individuals who have encouraged the public to maintain our collective health and fitness and approach the new normal with an optimistic and healthy mindset. That’s why our Trainer of the Year award will acknowledge and celebrate the key fitness professionals who have inspired our fitness journeys during this important time.”

You can now put forward your nomination for Trainer of the Year here by 7 March.