North Bristol Private Hospital: just around the corner

A Passion for Excellence

Naturally, North Bristol Private Hospital demand specialist care and absolute safety as part of a hospital treatment, and now you can expect even more. Best-in-class nursing support and clinical facilities, coupled with luxurious surroundings and supreme comfort – the future of patient care.

NEW North Bristol Private

Hospital (NBPH) is a world-class facility that has been created to surpass the general standard of private hospital care for patients, with safety and highly individualised, bespoke treatments at the heart of its offering. With an eye on the detail and patient welfare at its core, your stay at NBPH promises to provide the best possible recovery experience. With a small, controlled number of beds in the ward, nursing staff can provide individualised specialist care that you would expect at exceptional private hospitals, such as London’s Harley Street.

Your Treatment, Our Specialty

Whether you are visiting us for cosmetic surgery, a routine operation or medical treatment, our facilities are designed to make your entire journey smooth, safe, relaxed and comfortable.

Home from Home

Patients can now experience expert care within exemplary facilities locally, with easy access from the airport, train station and M4 and M5 motorway junctions, without the need to travel to London, therefore removing any risks associated with long distance travel after major procedures. North Bristol Private Hospital is a first in this category, catering for Bristol and the Southwest.

The Wait is Over

This new facility of medical excellence is set to become the long-awaited private treatment epicentre for patients in Bristol and the South West of England and Wales.



Above image: “Please meet our vibrant senior management team: Kelly Cavallo (back centre) is our Hospital Operations Manager, in charge of running our facility and staff to the highest standards, Ms Elena Prousskaia, Consultant Plastic Surgeon (front centre) is our Medical Director, Maria Porter (right) is our theatre manager who is in charge of running our theatres safely and efficiently, together with Lynn Cottle (left) as our Administration Lead and Patient coordinator who is always there for our patients to make every step of their journey with us a wonderful experience.”



A Hospital Stay Worth Shouting About

At North Bristol Private Hospital, you will be greeted by:

Comfortable and inviting consultant and treatment rooms staffed by meticulously trained administrative and front of house staff. The hospital team pride themselves on exceptional management staff to make your treatment journey as smooth and enjoyable as possible.

Excellent and spacious theatres and round the clock nursing staff, with female-only team available on request

Ultimate in luxury and comfortable surroundings for the perfect post-operative overnight stay – a home from home experience

Superb transport routes to and from the hospital, making travel easy and efficient; 30-minute drive from Bristol Airport and very close to both M4 and M5 motorway junctions and Bristol Parkway Train Station

Ample, free carparking on site

Variety of restaurant options and comfortable hotel accommodation facilities for your family and visitors within walking distance

Contact NBPH for a consultation: info@NBPH.co.uk | North Bristol Private Hospital, 150 Aztec West, Bristol, BS32 4UB