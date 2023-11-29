November in the garden

November takes on a slower pace in the garden, but simple maintenance and clearing tasks, some bulb planting, protecting tender plants and feeding the birds as other sources of food run scarce will prep you for the year ahead, says Elly West.

I love this month in the garden. Everything has slowed right down, giving us time to breathe, catch up and get on top of any jobs that need doing. In summer mowing the lawn and pulling out weeds can feel like a fruitless task when a week later it all needs doing again, but in autumn there is satisfaction from clearing and cutting back, knowing the garden will stay that way for a while.



Now is a good time to don thick socks and wellies and get outside to clear away summer growth that has become old and tatty. This will make way for the current stars of the garden to shine, whether it’s the golds and reds of autumn leaves, interesting and colourful stems, architectural seed heads or jewel-like berries. Leave the more attractive and architectural seed heads in situ, such as hydrangeas, sedums, cardoons, grasses and phlomis as they will provide structure over winter, look beautiful when sparkling with frost and strung with cobwebs, and will also provide food and shelter for wildlife.



Wood nuthatch, Sitta europaea, and juvenile blue tit, Cyanistes caeruleus, feed from a hanging garden feeder of raw peanuts.



By the end of the month, leaves will be falling in earnest, so make time to sweep them up to help avoid overwintering pests and diseases. While they will eventually break down in the borders, it’s better to collect them to make leaf mould – a brilliant soil conditioner that can then be spread around your plants. If you have space, a simple leaf bin made from chicken wire and posts will do the job. Otherwise just chuck them in old compost bags with a few ventilation holes spiked with a fork, and leave it out of sight for a year or two to break down.



While you’re outside clearing and cutting back, take stock and assess what’s worked and what hasn’t during the previous season. Don’t be afraid to prune or remove shrubs that have outgrown their space (or ones that you just don’t really like) to make way for more cherished and chosen new specimens. This is an easier job now, while the soil is soft and easier to dig, and you can better see the bare bones of the garden. New shrubs, hedges and trees can be planted and there are bargains to be had if you choose bare-rooted options. I prefer to wait until spring to plant new perennials though, as it’s always a little disheartening to plant a pot of what looks like just soil and dying twigs, as opposed to a pot full of fresh green growth emerging from that overwintered rootstock.



This is also the perfect time to plant bulbs, and with the borders cut back and cleared, you’ll be able to find patches of bare soil to dig into and squeeze in these little parcels of promise. Then you can sit back and wait for a succession of colour next spring and into summer, starting with snowdrops and followed by crocuses, daffodils, tulips and alliums.



One of the great pleasures of the garden for me is watching birds flitting to the various feeders I have dotted around. Provide a good range of treats in the colder months and beyond, including sunflower and niger seeds, fat balls and nuts, and keep bird baths topped up with clean water. Other sources of food are running scarce at this time of year so doing your bit can make a big difference to their survival. They’ll reciprocate by helping to create that all-important eco-system, eating up garden pests such as greenfly, slugs and snails.



With the unpredictability of the weather, it’s best not to take the risk with slightly tender treasures in the garden such as tree ferns, bananas and vulnerable plants in pots. I’ve never bothered to wrap the tree fern in my garden, as it is in a sheltered spot, but nearly regretted it after last year’s harsh winter. Luckily it did survive, but took a much longer time to get going and unroll its soft, furry leaves from the crown, to the point that I thought it must have died. I’ll choose a dry day and give it some protection this year by folding up the leaves together and tying fleece around the entire plant.



Move pots and pack them in closely together against a sheltered house wall or in a greenhouse to avoid them cracking with hard frosts, as even those labelled frost-proof can be susceptible over time. Your plants will thank you for it as well and will be stronger and healthier next year, especially if they are slightly tender.



Once the garden is put to bed, then you can hunker down and plan ahead for next year, whether it’s browsing the internet, reading those gardening magazines or flicking through the catalogues and choosing bulbs and seeds to try.



• ellyswellies.co.uk