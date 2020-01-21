Enjoy the delicious flavours of the East as the founder of popular Bath-based Vietnamese restaurant Noya’s Kitchen hosts an exclusive supper club at Harvey Nichols Bristol. With a reputation for great-tasting, innovative dishes, Noya Palwyn will be showcasing her skills in the Second Floor Restaurant on February 6.

The evening will start with a welcome cocktail and an appetiser of dumplings before a four-course Vietnamese dinner. The specially-created menu includes Bún Bò – lemongrass, garlic and chilli oil infused beef broth with tender beef brisket, peppered lemongrass beef balls and rice noodles; Bún Chay – a ginger, lemongrass, garlic and soya-based broth with marinated tofu, tofu puffs, oyster mushrooms, pak choi and rice noodles; and Chè Chuối – banana & coconut tapioca pudding. The menu will be served from 7pm-10pm with tickets priced at £35 per person.

Noya’s Kitchen started as a one off pop-up for friends in a local Bath café; word spread and Noya quickly saw enough demand to open her own restaurant in St James Parade two years ago. She now hosts her Supper Clubs, lunches, Pho & Curry nights as well as monthly Vietnamese cooking classes.

“My roots in Vietnamese food run deep,” explains Noya. “I started cooking from a very early age – my first experience was shopping for food for my four siblings and making us all rice in a Hong Kong refugee camp, whilst my parents went out to work. We’d recently left Vietnam in a boat and I was seven-years-old. Growing up in the UK, Vietnamese food was our link to the culture we left behind, and I’ve learned to love sharing my favourite dishes with my friends and customers.

“Vietnamese food is all about balance. It’s simple but so fresh, as we use a lot of different varieties of fresh herbs. They are not just for garnish but play a major part. Dishes are aromatic, with layers of flavour; the amount of spice is controlled to individual taste with use of chilli and dipping fish sauce.”

To book: 0117 916 8898; reception.bristol@harveynichols.com

For more information: harveynichols.com/noya; noyaskitchen.co.uk