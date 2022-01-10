Nuffield Health Bristol Hospital brings patient service to a new level.

The UK’s largest healthcare charity, Nuffield Health invested £20million in its 30 bed private hospital, with 11 consulting rooms and three fully digital operating theatres, combining leading edge clinical facilities with an outstanding customer experience. The hospital offers an extensive list of services including orthopaedics, spinal surgery, gynaecology, ophthalmology, and weight loss procedures, as well as physiotherapy, a private GP service and rapid access to diagnostics – including X-ray and MRI. Its clinical team also hold regular free events throughout the year, offering information on a variety of healthcare topics. Visit the hospital website for more details.

3 Clifton Hill, Bristol BS8 1BN

0117 911 5339; nuffieldhealth.com/hospitals/bristol