Consultant sports physician Dr Stuart Miller, who is based at Nuffield Health Bristol Hospital, The Chesterfield, in Clifton, was due to head up the ParalympicsGB medical team at the Winter Paralympics in South Korea. Disappointingly for him, he suffered an eye injury just weeks beforehand and so has been forced to miss the Winter Paralympics. In addition to looking after Bristol’s sports and exercise enthusiasts, he was delighted to be appointed Chief Medical Officer to the 2018 ParalympicsGB team and now, having experienced his own injury, the achievements of the paralympians seem even more awe-inspiring.

No stranger to elite level sport, Dr Stuart Miller was lead doctor for the ParalympicsGB team in Rio in 2016, Beijing in 2008 and the Winter Paralympics in Sochi in 2014. His career highlight to date was as Lead Sports Physician for the 2012 London Olympics and Paralympic Games, where he had a big role on the ground, being responsible for the welfare of athletes from across the globe. A pioneer of sports medicine 24 years ago, he is a senior sports physician within the English Institute of Sport at the University of Bath.

In preparing for South Korea, the types of injury Dr Miller envisages at PyeongChang, are knee ligament, wrist, shoulder and head injuries. He comments, “Imagine heading down a full ski slope at 70mph, with a disability such as partial sight or in a sit ski. At this level of competition, there is a high risk of injuries for our extremely brave paralympians, who have often already overcome significant injuries. With my own injury temporarily affecting my sight, I have even more respect for these athletes.”