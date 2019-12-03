A Bradley Stoke nursery has provided a first-aid course for parents offering the chance to learn basic lifesaving skills while raising money for a mental health charity.

The Mama Bear’s Day Nursery and Pre-School on Great Parks Road, Bradley Stoke ran the course in partnership with Akesis Medical Services – the company which provides training for the nursery’s staff.

Attendees covered CPR, the recovery position, seizures and epi-pen training and all money raised from the entry fees was donated to Time to Listen and Care which provides wellbeing and mental health support in the community.

Nursery Manager Kayleigh Hoskings said “We were so pleased to be able to provide this lifesaving training to some of our parents. Everyone who attended gave some great feedback with some even asking if they can attend the course again in a year’s time.

“Many were grateful to be offered the course and felt strongly that courses like this should be mandatory for parents as well as childcare providers.

Mama Bear’s Day Nursery is a family-run business with settings across Bristol, Somerset and Devon. The day nurseries are aimed at providing children with their first vital level of education to give them a head-start when they start at primary school.