Olly Robinson appointed as Collegiate School Head of Rugby

Collegiate School is delighted to announce the appointment of Olly Robinson as their next Head of Rugby. Mr Robinson’s experience of playing and coaching at the highest level, and his vision for the future of rugby for both boys and girls at the Bristol school, saw him emerge from a very strong field.

Robinson brings a wealth of experience to the post following a distinguished career as a professional rugby player. Having played for top-tier clubs Bristol Bears, Cardiff Blues and Leicester Tigers, he has contributed to teams winning the European Challenge Cup, the Gallagher Premiership and the RFU Championship.

He has also developed extensive coaching expertise throughout his career, with spells at Cardiff and Vale College, the University of South Wales and the University of Bristol – not forgetting a brief, and very impressive, period as a coach at Collegiate in 2023.

The links with Collegiate don’t end there – Olly’s father, Andy, was Head of Sport at the school between 1994-96, where he masterminded the school’s consecutive Daily Mail National Cup wins, before being appointed Head Coach at Bath Rugby and going on to take charge of the England national side from 2004 to 2006, the Scotland team between 2009 and 2012, as well as leading British Lions tours to Australia in 2001 and New Zealand in 2005. Andy was Clive Woodward’s assistant when England won the Rugby World Cup in 2003.

Mr Robinson will officially begin his appointment as Head of Rugby at Collegiate with pre-season training in August, ahead of the start of the new school year in September.

