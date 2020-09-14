Online auction sale at Machine Bidder

machinebidder, the online auction platform for high-quality machinery goods, is currently running an online auction sale due to the closure of a business in Walton (BA16).
Specifically selling industrial assets including machine tools, sheet and fabrication equipment, hydraulic and mechanical presses, gearcutting, overhead cranes and compressors, the knowledgeable team at machinebidder can help customers make the right decision when it comes to buying or selling equipment.
The auction includes:
CNC EQUIPMENT
YAMAZAKI Slant Turn 25 Universal 1500. XYZ 4000 CNC Turret Mill with Proto Trak AGE 3 Axis
DRILLING
QUALTERS & SMITH Model R3 Radial Arm
RICHMOND SR2 Radial Arm
ELLIOTT Pillar Drill
ELLIOTT & PROGRESS No.1 Bench Drills
S&L MASKIN 3 Arm Pneumatic Drill/Tapping
FOBCO Bench Drill
GRINDING
SNOW 72” x 15” Vertical Spindle Surface Grinding Machine
DORMER ZBM80 Drill Point Grinder
CLARKSON 12” x 6” Tool & Cutter Grinder
2 x ABWOOD Double Ended Grinders
RJH Ferret Single Ended Carbide Lapper
LATHES
DEAN SMITH & GRACE SB 1810 x 72” Hardsgyde Straight Bed
COLCHESTER Triumph 2000 x 30” Gap Bed
COLCHESTER Triumph 2000 x 50” Gap Bed
2 x HARRISON 12″ x 24” Straight Bed
COLCHESTER Bantam 2000
HERBERT No.4 Senior Preoptive Capstan Lathe
MILLING MACHINES
RAMBAUDI MS3P Horizontal/Vertical Turret Mill with Newall DRO
CINCINNATI Turret Mill with Newall DRO
Rambaudi Versamill 12 Milling Machine with Newall DP700 DRO
SAWING MACHINES
MEBA Eco-line Model 335 DG Horizontal Bandsaw
RUSCH Horizontal Bandsaw
TRENNJAEGER ST251 Cold Saw OSMOND Chop Saw with Mitreing
WICKSTEED Power Hack Saw
SPEEDAX 20″ Vertical Bandsaw
SLOTTING
SACHMAN SYNCHRON 225mm Slotting Machine
BUTLER 10” Slotting Machine
SHEET METAL
KEETONA Hydroform 2540mm x 3mm Folding Machine
BESCO Truecut Model 8/125 Powered Guillotine with Siemens Control
EDWARDS Truecut 8ft x 1/8″ Hand Folder
BESCO Model 812 Box & Pan Hand Folder
EDWARDS 6ft x 16swg Hand Folder
STECO Type 3SIP Bending Rolls
PULLMAX P5/2 Universal Nibbling Machine
Manual 1550mm Bending Rolls
Hand Operated Notcher
TRUMPF TFK1500 Punch on Steel Stand
TRUMPF THN133 Nibbler
KEETONA Hand Swager
WELDING EQUIPMENT
ESAB LAX320 Mig Welder with ESAB MEK Wire Feed Unit
ESAB LAR500 Mig Welder with ESAB Wire Feed Unit
ESAB LAW 410 Mig Welder
KEMPPI Master TIG MLS 3003AC/DC
KEMPPI FastMig M420
OXY Acetylene Set with Gauges, Hoses & Trolley
Large Qty of SMOG HOG Extraction Units
INSPECTION
FARO Gage Plus Inspection Arm (2007)
Large Selection of Inside/Outside Micrometers
Engineers Squares
Trimos Horizontal 1000 Vernier Calibration Set
Dial Gauges
Straight Edges
T Squares
Vee Blocks etc.
MISCELLANEOUS
SWEENEY & BLOCKSIDGE No.8 Flypress
PELLOBY Free Standing Jib Crane 1.6 Ton SWL
Several Jib Cranes
MARBAIX Mobile Disintegrator with M65 Head
Horizontal Linisher
Shotblast Machine with Extractor
6” Horizontal Linisher
T Slotted Cast Iron Bedplate/Table
Blacksmiths Hearth with Pressure Gauges & Hose
JONES & SHIPMAN Type 8601/004 Arbor press
ELLIOTT HYDETSCO Double Column Planing Machine
Large Qty of Matching Angle Plates
Large Matching Vee Blocks
Inspection Table
T Slotted Cast Iron Tables
Large Qty of Power Tools
Plate Clamps
G Clamps
Transformers
Trestles
T Slotted Tables
Steel Workbenches
Several 50 INT Boring Heads
HSS Twist Drills, Reamers, End Mills, Slot Drills
Throwaway Tipped Tooling
Consumable Tooling
CLARKSON Autolock Chucks & Collets
Vee Blocks
Revolving Centres
CINCINNATI 8” CH Dividing Head
Rotary Tables
Machine Vices
Angle Plates
CI Cubes
PRYKE & PALMER Morticer
All the above equipment is very well equipped with a large quantity of additional accessories included.
FORKLIFTS (Sideloaders)
LANCER BOSS Model 4/110d12FFL (4740kg SWL)
LANCER BOSS Model 220EC MKII (2,000kg SWL
LANCER BOSS 2/45E10S (2,000kg SWL)
LANCER BOSS Model 10/120/70DJ81 (11,515kg SWL)
Lifting Beams
Forklift Man Basket
COMPRESSORS
HYDROVANE Model V11 ACE08-4035V400
Screw Compressor complete with Air receiver
HYDROVANE 711 Classic Screw Compressor
HYDROVANE 60 Screw Compressor
GENERATOR
DORMAN/STAMFORD Diesel Generator (854 run hours)
The auction closes on 8 October and a full summary of the items included in the auction can be found at machinebidder.com. Once you have registered with machinebidder and your account has been validated you are ready to start bidding.
machinebidder has appointed the machinery removal specialist Wheelers Transport of Bridgewater, Somerset to handle the machinery logistics from site. They will be including prices on individual lots to load to transport or dismantle and load if necessary. Alternatively, Wheelers can offer a wide range of transport and can provide you with quotations along with installation if required.
machinebidder also has a private treaty sale (sale by negotiation) at the same company for some of the key equipment on site, which can be found at machinebidder.com
On site viewing at the works
RHG Stone Engineering Ltd, 121 Main St, Walton, Street, Somerset BA16 9QL on Monday and Tuesday 5th and 6th October between 9.30am – 3.30pm.
All visitors to the site without exception will need to wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). No minors will be allowed on the site.
Please note due to the Covid 19 pandemic hand sanatizing facilities will be available as you enter and leave the premises and onsite Machine Bidder staff will maintain a minimum of two metres distance from visiting parties. On site the route will be based on a one way directional walk through basis.