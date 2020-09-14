Online auction sale at Machine Bidder

machinebidder, the online auction platform for high-quality machinery goods, is currently running an online auction sale due to the closure of a business in Walton (BA16).

Specifically selling industrial assets including machine tools, sheet and fabrication equipment, hydraulic and mechanical presses, gearcutting, overhead cranes and compressors, the knowledgeable team at machinebidder can help customers make the right decision when it comes to buying or selling equipment.

The auction includes:

CNC EQUIPMENT

YAMAZAKI Slant Turn 25 Universal 1500. XYZ 4000 CNC Turret Mill with Proto Trak AGE 3 Axis

DRILLING

QUALTERS & SMITH Model R3 Radial Arm

RICHMOND SR2 Radial Arm

ELLIOTT Pillar Drill

ELLIOTT & PROGRESS No.1 Bench Drills

S&L MASKIN 3 Arm Pneumatic Drill/Tapping

FOBCO Bench Drill



GRINDING

SNOW 72” x 15” Vertical Spindle Surface Grinding Machine

DORMER ZBM80 Drill Point Grinder

CLARKSON 12” x 6” Tool & Cutter Grinder

2 x ABWOOD Double Ended Grinders

RJH Ferret Single Ended Carbide Lapper

LATHES

DEAN SMITH & GRACE SB 1810 x 72” Hardsgyde Straight Bed

COLCHESTER Triumph 2000 x 30” Gap Bed

COLCHESTER Triumph 2000 x 50” Gap Bed

2 x HARRISON 12″ x 24” Straight Bed

COLCHESTER Bantam 2000

HERBERT No.4 Senior Preoptive Capstan Lathe

MILLING MACHINES

RAMBAUDI MS3P Horizontal/Vertical Turret Mill with Newall DRO

CINCINNATI Turret Mill with Newall DRO

Rambaudi Versamill 12 Milling Machine with Newall DP700 DRO



SAWING MACHINES

MEBA Eco-line Model 335 DG Horizontal Bandsaw

RUSCH Horizontal Bandsaw

TRENNJAEGER ST251 Cold Saw OSMOND Chop Saw with Mitreing

WICKSTEED Power Hack Saw

SPEEDAX 20″ Vertical Bandsaw

SLOTTING

SACHMAN SYNCHRON 225mm Slotting Machine

BUTLER 10” Slotting Machine

SHEET METAL

KEETONA Hydroform 2540mm x 3mm Folding Machine

BESCO Truecut Model 8/125 Powered Guillotine with Siemens Control

EDWARDS Truecut 8ft x 1/8″ Hand Folder

BESCO Model 812 Box & Pan Hand Folder

EDWARDS 6ft x 16swg Hand Folder

STECO Type 3SIP Bending Rolls

PULLMAX P5/2 Universal Nibbling Machine

Manual 1550mm Bending Rolls

Hand Operated Notcher

TRUMPF TFK1500 Punch on Steel Stand

TRUMPF THN133 Nibbler

KEETONA Hand Swager

WELDING EQUIPMENT

ESAB LAX320 Mig Welder with ESAB MEK Wire Feed Unit

ESAB LAR500 Mig Welder with ESAB Wire Feed Unit

ESAB LAW 410 Mig Welder

KEMPPI Master TIG MLS 3003AC/DC

KEMPPI FastMig M420

OXY Acetylene Set with Gauges, Hoses & Trolley

Large Qty of SMOG HOG Extraction Units

INSPECTION

FARO Gage Plus Inspection Arm (2007)

Large Selection of Inside/Outside Micrometers

Engineers Squares

Trimos Horizontal 1000 Vernier Calibration Set

Dial Gauges

Straight Edges

T Squares

Vee Blocks etc.

MISCELLANEOUS

SWEENEY & BLOCKSIDGE No.8 Flypress

PELLOBY Free Standing Jib Crane 1.6 Ton SWL

Several Jib Cranes

MARBAIX Mobile Disintegrator with M65 Head

Horizontal Linisher

Shotblast Machine with Extractor

6” Horizontal Linisher

T Slotted Cast Iron Bedplate/Table

Blacksmiths Hearth with Pressure Gauges & Hose

JONES & SHIPMAN Type 8601/004 Arbor press

ELLIOTT HYDETSCO Double Column Planing Machine

Large Qty of Matching Angle Plates

Large Matching Vee Blocks

Inspection Table

T Slotted Cast Iron Tables

Large Qty of Power Tools

Plate Clamps

G Clamps

Transformers

Trestles

T Slotted Tables

Steel Workbenches

Several 50 INT Boring Heads

HSS Twist Drills, Reamers, End Mills, Slot Drills

Throwaway Tipped Tooling

Consumable Tooling

CLARKSON Autolock Chucks & Collets

Vee Blocks

Revolving Centres

CINCINNATI 8” CH Dividing Head

Rotary Tables

Machine Vices

Angle Plates

CI Cubes

PRYKE & PALMER Morticer

All the above equipment is very well equipped with a large quantity of additional accessories included.

FORKLIFTS (Sideloaders)

LANCER BOSS Model 4/110d12FFL (4740kg SWL)

LANCER BOSS Model 220EC MKII (2,000kg SWL

LANCER BOSS 2/45E10S (2,000kg SWL)

LANCER BOSS Model 10/120/70DJ81 (11,515kg SWL)

Lifting Beams

Forklift Man Basket

COMPRESSORS

HYDROVANE Model V11 ACE08-4035V400

Screw Compressor complete with Air receiver

HYDROVANE 711 Classic Screw Compressor

HYDROVANE 60 Screw Compressor

GENERATOR

DORMAN/STAMFORD Diesel Generator (854 run hours)

The auction closes on 8 October and a full summary of the items included in the auction can be found at machinebidder.com. Once you have registered with machinebidder and your account has been validated you are ready to start bidding.

machinebidder has appointed the machinery removal specialist Wheelers Transport of Bridgewater, Somerset to handle the machinery logistics from site. They will be including prices on individual lots to load to transport or dismantle and load if necessary. Alternatively, Wheelers can offer a wide range of transport and can provide you with quotations along with installation if required.

machinebidder also has a private treaty sale (sale by negotiation) at the same company for some of the key equipment on site, which can be found at machinebidder.com

On site viewing at the works

RHG Stone Engineering Ltd, 121 Main St, Walton, Street, Somerset BA16 9QL on Monday and Tuesday 5th and 6th October between 9.30am – 3.30pm.

All visitors to the site without exception will need to wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). No minors will be allowed on the site.

Please note due to the Covid 19 pandemic hand sanatizing facilities will be available as you enter and leave the premises and onsite Machine Bidder staff will maintain a minimum of two metres distance from visiting parties. On site the route will be based on a one way directional walk through basis.