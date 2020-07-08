Gut – Brain Connection

Speaker: Annie Breen

Online, Wed 15th July – 7pm – 8pm

In this lecture Annie will talk about the important connection between gut and brain and what The College of Naturopathic Medicine can do to support the impact that it has on our wider health – especially our emotional and mental wellbeing.

She will touch upon conditions such as anxiety and depression, and outline steps we can take to support our gut health – steps which can help improve conditions related to brain health. As an illustrative case study, Annie will share her own personal journey, including the challenges she came up against and how she overcame these using foods, lifestyle techniques and supplements.

£10 [early bird tickets just £5]

Get your tickets here: eventbrite.co.uk