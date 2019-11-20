Brandon Yard, the latest development site on Bristol’s historic harborside is set to mark its completion with a public open day on 23 November

Brandon Yard, the last remaining harbourside redevelopment scheme, will celebrate its completion this Saturday with a public open day. The landmark site, directly opposite Brunel’s SS Great Britain, was originally a gas purification works: the Grade II Listed stone buildings, tower and engine room of which have been creatively retained in the award-winning scheme.

The restoration and development project, a joint venture between Acorn Property Group and Galliard Homes, has taken over two years to complete, during which time most of the site has been under wraps while existing structures were refurbished and the carefully-designed new build apartments added to the site.

Brandon Yard provides fifty-eight, one, two and three-bedroom homes in a stunning and unique city centre waterside location, of which only five apartments remain available for sale, including two penthouses, each with terraces offering direct views of Bristol’s regenerated floating harbour.

Robin Squire, Regional Managing Director at Acorn Property Group’s Bristol Office said: “Brandon Yard is an exceptional development and we are delighted to have been able to bring this harbourside location back to life: the location and authenticity of the project has proved popular with buyers.”

David Galman, Sales Director at Galliard Homes comments: “Brandon Yard has been another excellent regeneration scheme successfully conceived and delivered in partnership with the Acorn Property Group team: it is an excellent and popular scheme, which sales success testifies to.”

Vicky Dudbridge from Savills said: “Given its prime waterfront spot on the Clifton side of Bristol’s floating harbour, Brandon Yard was always going to attract attention. However, its considerable success goes beyond this. Exceptional design and a consistently high-quality specification inside and out has impressed buyers, and the choice has been particularly good.

“Even with only five homes remaining, there is still a range to choose from, from a two-bedroom apartment in the historic Oculus House, through to the two impressive new-build penthouses. With only five homes remaining, all ready to move into, the open day may represent the last opportunity to buy at Brandon Yard”

Francine Watson from Knight Frank said: “With only five homes remaining, it is clear Brandon Yard has really stood out to buyers thanks to its unique lifestyle offering. The tranquil and relaxing prime waterside location, coupled with the dynamism and excitement of being right in the very heart of Bristol, gives potential purchasers the ‘complete package’. It appeals to those looking for a contemporary feel to their new home, as well as buyers searching for something that oozes with the understated beauty that comes from a conversion property.

“Together, New Retort House and Oculus House can accommodate all desires. With unprecedented interest received thus far, we’re confident it won’t be long before the remaining five homes are quickly snapped up.”

The properties remaining for sale include:

• A two-bedroom apartment on the top floor of the converted Oculus House at a guide price of £430,000 (stamp duty paid);

• Two large two-bedroom apartments, with allocated parking and garden terraces, on the ground floor of Oculus House, priced at £650,000 and £670,000;

• Two three-bedroom penthouse apartments, with water views and roof terraces, set within the contemporary New Retort House, priced at £850,000 and £825,000.

The Brandon Yard open day is being hosted by Acorn Property Group and instructed sales agents, Savills and Knight Frank and takes place on 23 November, from 10am and 3pm and is open to the general public who are invited to tour the site, as well as view the properties for sale.

Brandon Yard is located at: Lime Kiln Road, Bristol, BS1 5AT, and can be accessed on foot from Lime Kiln Road, Gas Works Lane and harbourside from Capricorn Place. The parking is available a short walk away on Cannons Way.

For further information: savills.com or knightfrank.co.uk