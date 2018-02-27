For many years Oriental Rugs of Bath had a shop in Argyle Street, Bath, but in July 2013 they decided to move out of town, to Bookbarn International’s capacious premises at Hallatrow, 10 miles west of Bath and an equal distance south of Bristol. They now have lots of space to display their beautiful oriental rugs. There are rugs in every colour and size imaginable with different weaves and price points, from affordable Afghan mats right up to gorgeous handmade Persian rugs costing several thousand pounds. You’ll also find homewares, accessories and clothing and there is plenty of free parking too, so you can easily take in your rugs for cleaning and drive away with your purchases.

Hallatrow Business Park, Bristol BS39 6EX

Tel: 01761 451764 Web: orientalrugsofbath.com